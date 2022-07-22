Select Board

Voluntary Water Ban:  Essex County is currently experiencing significant drought conditions due to a lack of rainfall across the region.  Despite this, the water supply in Manchester remains at a safe level.  However, at this time, we are asking residents to voluntarily practice water conservation.  Consider reducing irrigation system use and hand water instead between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to protect our water supply.

New Water Sewer Rates Set:  The Select Board recently set water and sewer rates for the new fiscal year from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.  A three percent increase was approved based on the budget set at the Annual Town Meeting in April.  The user fee forsewer will be $15.55 per 100 cubic feet and water fees will be based on increased use in a tiered system.

