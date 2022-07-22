Voluntary Water Ban: Essex County is currently experiencing significant drought conditions due to a lack of rainfall across the region. Despite this, the water supply in Manchester remains at a safe level. However, at this time, we are asking residents to voluntarily practice water conservation. Consider reducing irrigation system use and hand water instead between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to protect our water supply.
New Water Sewer Rates Set: The Select Board recently set water and sewer rates for the new fiscal year from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. A three percent increase was approved based on the budget set at the Annual Town Meeting in April. The user fee forsewer will be $15.55 per 100 cubic feet and water fees will be based on increased use in a tiered system.
Tree Policy Reminder: The Town tree policy states that all trees within 11 feet of the edge of pavement are considered public trees (some exceptions apply). Property owners should not remove these trees without a tree hearing with the Select Board. Visit bit.ly/MBTSTrees to learn more.
Zoning Board 40B Update: The Zoning Board of Appeals will close the 40B public hearings on Wednesday, July 27. The ZBA will then have 40 days to deliberate and render a decision. No public comment will be allowed at meetings during the deliberation period. The public will only be allowed to listen in and any letters submitted after the closing hearing on July 27 will not be considered.
Select Board Retreat: The Select Board will hold their annual retreat to discuss yearly priorities on Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Town Hall room 7.
DPW Road Work: Water main work on School Street continues from Central Street to the Essex County Club. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project will take approximately three to four months to complete. Traffic will be detoured at times.
Fall Town Meeting: The Fall Special Town Meeting will be held on Monday, November 14 in the evening at Memorial School. The meeting will focus primarily on the proposed zoning changes.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
