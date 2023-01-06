Joint Planning Board and Select Board Meeting:  The Planning Board and Select Board will meet together on January 9 at 6:30 p.m.  Meeting details can be found on the Town website.  The meeting will include a discussion of MBTA Zoning.

Christmas Tree Collection:  The last collection of Christmas trees by Black Earth will be during the week of January 9.  Please remove all lights and decorations and place on curb.

