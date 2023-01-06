Joint Planning Board and Select Board Meeting: The Planning Board and Select Board will meet together on January 9 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website. The meeting will include a discussion of MBTA Zoning.
Christmas Tree Collection: The last collection of Christmas trees by Black Earth will be during the week of January 9. Please remove all lights and decorations and place on curb.
40B Appeal Update: On January 19 the Housing Appeals Committee (HAC) will hold a pre-trial conference to establish a schedule for filing pre-filed testimony, rebuttal testimony, establish the date for a hearing to allow cross-examination of the opposing party’s witnesses and a site visit.
Planning Board Vacancy: The Planning Board is seeking an interim member to join the board through May 2023 to complete an existing term. If interested, please contact the Town Administrator, Greg Federspiel, at federspeilg@manchester.ma.us.
DPW Rain Barrels: DPW is offering residents the opportunity to help conserve water and purchase a rain barrel for their outdoor watering needs this spring. Order now and pick up on April 1 at the DPW yard. Learn more on the Town website.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinics on January 9 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for ages 12 and up at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction beginning at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is currently open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
