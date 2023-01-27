Planning Board Meeting:   The next Planning Board Meeting will be held on Monday, January 30 at 6:30 p.m.  Meeting details can be found on the Town website.

Public Safety Dispatch Update:   911 emergency calls in Manchester are set to switch over to the North Shore Regional 911 Center on March 1 and is expected be a seamless transition.  The Police Department lobby will continue to be staffed and operate as normal through July 2023.  More details and information to come.

