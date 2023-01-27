Planning Board Meeting: The next Planning Board Meeting will be held on Monday, January 30 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Public Safety Dispatch Update: 911 emergency calls in Manchester are set to switch over to the North Shore Regional 911 Center on March 1 and is expected be a seamless transition. The Police Department lobby will continue to be staffed and operate as normal through July 2023. More details and information to come.
Singing Beach Canteen Open for Bids: The Singing Beach Canteen is owned by the Town and is leased out to the public to operate. The Town is accepting bids for the upcoming season. Please contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 978-526-2019 with any questions.
Nomination Papers: Run for local office! Nomination papers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office. Papers and signatures are due back by March 28.
Town Census: The Town Census has been mailed. Please return it to the Town Clerk’s office in a timely manner. Contact the Town Clerk with questions.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on February 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available for ages 12 and up. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction beginning at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is currently open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
