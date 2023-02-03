Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board Meeting will be held on Monday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Zoning Board Vacancies: The Zoning Board is seeking volunteers to fill a few pending vacancies. Join this important land use board and fill out a volunteer application on the Town website.
Dog Registration Opens: Registration of dogs six months and up will open on Monday, February 6 online or in the Town Clerk’s office. Proof of rabies vaccination is required. Dog licenses are valid from April 1 through March 31 each year.
Singing Beach Canteen Open for Bids: The Singing Beach Canteen is owned by the Town and is leased out to the public to operate. The Town is accepting bids for the upcoming season though February 16. Please contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 978-526-2019 with any questions.
Town Census: The Town Census has been mailed. Please return it to the Town Clerk’s office in a timely manner via mail, Town Clerk’s Office or the Manchester Public Library. Contact the Town Clerk with questions.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on February 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Nomination Papers: Run for local office! Nomination papers are now available at the Town Clerk’s office. Papers and signatures are due back by March 28.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is currently open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
