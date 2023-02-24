Planning Board Public Hearing:  The Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss amendments to the Zoning Bylaws in preparation for the Annual Town Meeting.

Skate by the Sea:  Lace up your skates!  On March 3-5 and 10-12 there will be ice skating, firepits and music in Masconomo Park thanks to a special grant.  Bring your own skates. Free to the public.  Visit bit.ly/skatembts for complete information.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.