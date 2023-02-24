Planning Board Public Hearing: The Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss amendments to the Zoning Bylaws in preparation for the Annual Town Meeting.
Skate by the Sea: Lace up your skates! On March 3-5 and 10-12 there will be ice skating, firepits and music in Masconomo Park thanks to a special grant. Bring your own skates. Free to the public. Visit bit.ly/skatembts for complete information.
Summer Jobs: Parks and Recreation, DPW and Police Department are all accepting applications for summer employment. Visit the Town website for an application and more information.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on March 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Zoning Board Vacancies: The Zoning Board is seeking volunteers to fill a few pending vacancies. Join this important land use board and fill out a volunteer application on the Town website.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m on day of collection.
