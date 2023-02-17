Town Hall Closed: Town Hall will be closed on Monday, February 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day. There will be a one-day trash delay.
Board of Health Public Hearing: The Board of Health will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss proposed changes to the Keeping of Animals Regulations.
Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board Meeting will he held on Tuesday, February 21 at 6:30 p.m.. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Planning Board Public Hearing: The Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss amendments to the Zoning Bylaws in preparation for the Annual Town Meeting.
Skate by the Sea: Save the date! On March 3,4,5,10,11,12 there will be ice skating in Masconomo Park thanks to a special grant. Free to the public. Visit bit.ly/skatembts for complete information.
Excise Taxes: Excise tax bills were mailed on February 10. Please contact the Tax Collection office at 978-526-2030 if you do not receive your bill.
Summer Jobs: Parks and Recreation, DPW and Police Department are all accepting applications for summer employment. Visit the Town website for an application and more information.
Zoning Board Vacancies: The Zoning Board is seeking volunteers to fill a few pending vacancies. Join this important land use board and fill out a volunteer application on the Town website.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: One day delay. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
