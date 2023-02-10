Planning Board Meeting: The next Planning Board Meeting will he held on Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Excise Taxes: Excise tax bill will be mailed on February 10. Please contact the Tax Collection office at 978-526-2030 if you do not receive your bill.
Summer Jobs: The Parks and Recreation Department are accepting applications for summer employment. Visit the Parks and Recreation page on the Town website for an application and more information.
Singing Beach Canteen Open for Bids: The Singing Beach Canteen is owned by the Town and is leased out to the public to operate. The Town is accepting bids for the upcoming season though February 16. Please contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 978-526-2019 with any questions.
Zoning Board Vacancies: The Zoning Board is seeking volunteers to fill a few pending vacancies. Join this important land use board and fill out a volunteer application on the Town website.
Dog Registration Opens: Registration of dogs six months and up is open online or in the Town Clerk’s office. Proof of rabies vaccination is required. Dog licenses are valid from April 1 through March 31 each year.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is currently open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.