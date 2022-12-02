Holidays by the Sea:  The holiday season officially kicks off in Manchester this weekend with the Christmas Stroll on Friday, Jingle Bell Walk and Santa’s arrival by boat on Saturday and the Friendship Tree Lighting on Sunday.  Enjoy these special holiday traditions and remember to support our local businesses.  Event details can be found on the Town website.

Select Board Meeting:  The next Select Board meeting will be held on Monday, December 5 at 6:30 p.m.  Meeting details and agenda can be found on the Town website.

