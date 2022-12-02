Holidays by the Sea: The holiday season officially kicks off in Manchester this weekend with the Christmas Stroll on Friday, Jingle Bell Walk and Santa’s arrival by boat on Saturday and the Friendship Tree Lighting on Sunday. Enjoy these special holiday traditions and remember to support our local businesses. Event details can be found on the Town website.
Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will be held on Monday, December 5 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda can be found on the Town website.
Tucks Point Rotunda Future Planning: The Town received a grant to hire
to o propose viable options for Town to consider to protect this iconic landmark. Public forums to discuss in more detail will be planned in the new year.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction beginning at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is currently open on Saturdays only from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The expectation is to reopen Wednesday hours in the spring.
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on December 5 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for ages 12 and up at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Santa’s Firetruck Tour: Santa will make his annual tour through Manchester on Sunday, December 11 at 12 p.m. Listen for the sirens and come out to the curb to greet Santa as he drives by.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
