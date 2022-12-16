Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, December 19 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website. A presentation will be made on the new study getting underway looking into storm/sea level rise protection measures to the village core area.
Planning Board Vacancy: The Planning Board is seeking an interim member to join the board through May 2023 to complete an existing term. If interested, please contact the Town Administrator, Greg Federspiel, at federspeilg@manchester.ma.us.
Annual Report Photo Contest: Preparations for the 2022 Annual Report are underway and we want you to be part of it. Submit any pictures taken in 2022 of Manchester scenery or community life to Tiffany Marletta at marlettat@manchester.ma.us and you could be featured.
Holiday Trash Delays: Due to the observation of Christmas and New Years on a Monday this year, there will be trash delays during the weeks of December 26 and January 2. All trash, recycling and compost will be delayed by one day.
Christmas Tree Collection: DPW will collect Christmas trees during the weeks of January 3 and 9. Please remove all lights and decorations and place on curb.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinics on January 9 and 23 from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. for ages 12 and up at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction beginning at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is currently open on Saturdays only from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The expectation is to reopen Wednesday hours in the spring.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
