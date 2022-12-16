Select Board Meeting:  The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, December 19 at 6:30 p.m.  Meeting details can be found on the Town website.  A presentation will be made on the new study getting underway looking into storm/sea level rise protection measures to the village core area.

Planning Board Vacancy:  The Planning Board is seeking an interim member to join the board through May 2023 to complete an existing term.  If interested, please contact the Town Administrator, Greg Federspiel, at federspeilg@manchester.ma.us.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.