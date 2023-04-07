Planning Board Public Hearing:  The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. to discuss rules and regulations.  This meeting will take place at Town Hall or on Zoom.  Meeting details can be found on the Town website.

Joint Finance Committee and Select Board Meeting:  This joint board meeting will take place on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. to review the budget process.  Meeting details can be found on the website.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.