Planning Board Public Hearing: The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. to discuss rules and regulations. This meeting will take place at Town Hall or on Zoom. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Joint Finance Committee and Select Board Meeting: This joint board meeting will take place on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. to review the budget process. Meeting details can be found on the website.
School Street Paving: School Street is set to begin repaving the week of April 10 to finish the extensive water main preplacement project completed last summer. Expect road closures and detours at times. The project is expected to take approximately one month.
Board of Health Diaper Drive: The Board of Health will host a Diaper Drive to benefit local families from April 3 through April 28. New and unopened packages of newborn through size 5 diapers are needed. Drop off at Town Hall, Police Station, Crosby’s and the Manchester Public Library.
Free Blood Pressure Screenings: Starting April 10 the Public Health Nurse will be conducting free blood pressure screenings at Town Hall on the second Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon. No registration required.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccine clinic on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.