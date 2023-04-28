Select Board Meeting: The Select Board will meet on Monday, May 1 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Beach Walk on Tags: April 30 is the last day to purchase your walk on tag at the discounted rate of $20. The price will increase to $35 on May 1. All visitors to Singing Beach aged 12 to 65 need a tag. Tags can be purchased online or in the Town Clerks office.
Board of Health Diaper Drive: The Board of Health will host a Diaper Drive to benefit local families from April 3 through April 28. New and unopened packages of newborn through size 5 diapers are needed. Drop off at Town Hall, Police Station, Crosby’s, and the Manchester Public Library.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the last COVID vaccine clinic at Town Hall on May 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Town Election: The annual Town Election will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at Memorial School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vote by Mail and Absentee Ballot applications can be found on the Town website.
Bike and Pedestrian Committee Book Club: Join the Bike and Pedestrian Committee at 6 p.m. each Thursday in May at the Manchester Public Library to discuss the book “There are No Accidents”.
School Street Paving: School Street repaving continues this week. The project is expected to take approximately one month. Expect road closures and detours at times. Please contact DPW with questions.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. the day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.