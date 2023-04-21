Planning Board Meeting: The next Planning Board meeting will be held on Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Hydrant Flushing: Hydrant flushing continues throughout town. The routine maintenance work will take place Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for approximately one month. If you experience brown water, run a cold tap until clear.
School Street Paving: School Street repaving is underway. The project is expected to take approximately one month. Expect road closures and detours at times. Please contact DPW with questions.
Board of Health Diaper Drive: The Board of Health will host a Diaper Drive to benefit local families from April 3 through April 28. New and unopened packages of newborn through Size 5 diapers are needed. Drop off at Town Hall, Police Station, Crosby’s, and the Manchester Public Library.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccine clinics on May 8 and June 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Town Election Coming Soon: The annual Town Election will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at Memorial School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election information can be found on the Town website.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
