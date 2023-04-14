Town Hall Closed: Town Hall will be closed on Monday, April 17 in observance of Patriots’ Day. All trash, recycling and compost collection will be delayed by one day.
Hydrant Flushing: DPW will be conducting hydrant flushing starting April 17. This routine maintenance work will take place Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for approximately one month. If you experience brown water, run a cold tap until clear.
Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Mosquito Plan Review: The Board of Health will hold their annual meeting to review the 2023 Mosquito Control Plan on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website. Public comment is welcome.
School Street Paving: School Street repaving is underway. The project is expected to take approximately one month. Expect road closures and detours at times. Please contact DPW with questions.
Board of Health Diaper Drive: The Board of Health will host a Diaper Drive to benefit local families from April 3 through April 28. New and unopened packages of newborn through size 5 diapers are needed. Drop off at Town Hall, Police Station, Crosby’s and the Manchester Public Library.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccine clinics on May 8 and June 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Delayed Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.