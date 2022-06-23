Troop 3 Scouts of Manchester-by-the-Sea have just finished up their bake sale, with all donations and profits will be given to the charity International Host Connection, to support Ukrainian refugees and orphans in light of the current war.
Two bake sales were held, one in front of the Manchester Post Office and the other at the Manchester Essex Regional Middle School Concert, both held in May. The events proved to be even more successful than Troop 3 had imagined! The amount raised from the bake sales and donations totaled $3,000.
Troop 3 is very appreciative of all those who had any roles in the bake sales, and glad that the troop is able to make a donation to the International Host Connection to support Ukrainian refugees and orphans. Troop 3 would like to thank the community for their generous support of the bake sale, including the Laughing Gull for their generous donation of cookies.