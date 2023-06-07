 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

School Committee Passes Compromise Budget, 4-3

Budget will go before Town Meeting voters in Essex and Manchester

MERSD_ALM 2023

Anna Lin Mitchell, vice chair of the ME School Committee 

ON TUESDAY, the Manchester Essex School Committee voted 4-3 to approve a $29.2 million compromise budget that cuts $763,876 from the regional school district’s FY24 operating budget.  

The move buys a year to work with the towns of Essex and Manchester to fix deep-rooted issues reconciling apportionment realities with the type of education offered to local students.  

MERSD Budget_white.jpg
MERRSD_PAM BEAUDOIN 2023

ME Regional School District Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin.
MERSD_Growth in Assessments.jpg

District assessments have been cyclical, and they have spiked about every eight years.

"You can't ignore the voters in Essex," said Essex resident Shelly Bradbury.
MERSD_Erica Spencer 2023

ME School Committee member Erica Spencer.
MERRSD_LINDSAY BANKS

Manchester resident Lindsay Banks presented a letter supporting a mediated budget process.  It was signed by more than 600 residents.
MERRSD_Theresa Whitman

“Right now, we’re in a messy middle,” said Theresa Whitman, ME School Committee chair before Tuesday's vote.