Sunday, December 11, 2022

The traditional tour of Manchester-by-the-Sea by Santa Claus will occur on Sunday, December 11.  This will probably be the last public appearance by Santa prior to returning to the North Pole and resting for his big around-the-world trip the evening of December 24. 

