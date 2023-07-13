 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

S.S. Crocker Memorial Race

The overall winner was a racing boat designed over 100 years ago

2023 Crocker_Race2.jpg

S. S. Crocker Race Class A winner Barracuda on a starboard tack slices through the waves on a fog infused race day.  

The 56th running of the S.S. Crocker Memorial Race took place on Saturday, July 8, a day that began with no wind and poor prospects for the competitors.  But it ended as a wonderful example of the sport of sailboat racing, offering varied and challenging conditions, and followed by a great party and a delightful outcome at the awards ceremony.  

The overall winner in the competitive fleet was a racing boat designed over 100 years ago, which started in 11th place, and came out on top.

2023 Crocker_Race1.jpg

At the helm of his 23-foot Star Class racing sailboat, Luke Buxton and his daughter Evelyn, crossed the finish line first overall in the 56th running of the S. S. Crocker Memorial Race in Manchester.  
2023 Crocker_Race3

Incentive & Montauk passing bell buoy 1 with spinnakers fully deployed in a down-wind run during the 56th S. S. Crocker Memorial Race on Saturday. 
Crocker Memorial Race big winner

Luke Buxton and daughter Evelyn celebrate their win as “first overall” in the 56th running of the S. S. Crocker Memorial Race.

All eighteen recipients holding their trophies aloft!