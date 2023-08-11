Efforts to develop a path forward for the reconstruction of the support structures for the pier and Rotunda at Tuck’s Point continue.  Two public presentations have taken place regarding the options and a third forum is planned for September 14th.  The Select Board aims to decide as to which option to advance at their regular meeting on September 18. 

At the September 14th forum, slated for 6:30 p.m. here at Town Hall (and via Zoom), a series of visual simulations will be presented.  The robust modeling software allows for multiple perspectives and at varying stages of the tide cycle.  The three-dimensional imagery should allow residents to fully comprehend what the different options would look like.

