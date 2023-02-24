In 1975, the Town purchased a natural area on the shores of Chebacco Lake known as the Centennial Grove.  In its prime, the area was a private, outdoor recreation facility that patrons would arrive at by steam train from all over the north shore and beyond.  Although the Grove had a much larger collection of buildings prior to the Town's ownership, a small number of buildings did survive, including a large, open-air pavilion.  In the late-90's and the early-2000's, one individual, David Folsom, led regular maintenance and renovation efforts at the facility, often involving large civic groups that would have annual events at the Grove in exchange for improvement work.  Mr. Folsom was a longtime member of the Conservation Commission and, later, a selectman.  After his passing, his dedication to the facility was recognized by officially naming the open-air pavilion the "Folsom Pavilion".

