Cornerstone Church

We gather for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and welcome you to join us for a time of studying the scriptures and praising the Lord.  Other ministry updates and details can be found on our website, www.CornerstoneNorthShore.org.  If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know!  We’re here to serve!

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.