Cornerstone Church
We gather for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and welcome you to join us for a time of studying the scriptures and praising the Lord. Other ministry updates and details can be found on our website, www.CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!
Visitation Parish – Mass Schedule
The Visitation Parish Mass Schedule:
Sacred Heart Church – Saturday Vigil Mass – Virtual Mass – on our Youtube as well as www.mecatholic.org
Sunday Mass – 8:30 a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church – Saturday Vigil Mass – 5 p.m.
Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.
Please go to our website: www.mecatholic.org for Sacramental Information as well as Parish Registration if you are new to town or looking to join a Catholic Church.
The Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
8 Lafayette Road,
Ipswich Mass.
Church services, with Father Christopher Kolentas, are held each Sunday.
Sunday’s Divine Liturgy, with Father Christopher, starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by a weekly sermon. All are welcome to attend.
First Parish Church
Join us for our music filled worship, stay for the message, and refresh your spirit!
Sunday, January 8, Worship, 10 a.m. 10 Central St and streamed on Facebook, FirstParishChurchManchesterMa.
St. John’s Church
Worship:
Every Sunday we hold services at 8 and 10 a.m. Child care is available during the 10 a.m service.
Quaker Meeting
Quakers of the North Shore worship every Sunday from 10-11 a.m. at the Glen Urquhart School: 74 Hart Street, Beverly Farms, Mass. It is an unprogrammed Quaker Meeting. There is no Pastor (or leader) save the spirit of God in and among us. Our worship is primarily silent. When a worshiper is moved, it may include a brief, spoken ministry offered in a ‘spirit of worship.’ Friends gather together quietly, awaiting the experience of God’s presence.
People in our community hail from the traditional tribal lands of the Pawtucket and Massachusett now called Manchester, Gloucester, Beverly, Ipswich, Rockport, Salem, Lynn and Marblehead. Whether you have worshiped in other Quaker (Friends) Meetings or not, we welcome you to join us. If you are new to Quakers, someone will be happy to talk with you and answer any questions you may have. Send an email to: northshorequaker@gmail.com. First Day School, our Children’s Program, consists of forest walks near the Glen Urquhart School led by Jessica Kagle from the Kestrel Foundation. Blessings To You