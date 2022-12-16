Cornerstone Church
We gather for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and welcome you to join us for a time of studying the scriptures and praising the Lord. Other ministry updates and details can be found on our website, www.CornerstoneNorthShore.org. If you have any special needs or concerns, please let us know! We’re here to serve!
Emmanuel Church (Episcopal)
19 Masconomo Street
Manchester, MA 01944
(978) 526-0085
The Rev. Luther Zeigler (Minister)
Ms. Priscilla Walter (Organist)
Christmas Eve Services
2:30 p.m. -- 30-minute Christmas Story and Carols (for families with young children)
4:00 p.m. -- Christmas Lessons and Carols
6:00 p.m. -- Festive Candlelit Eucharist with Sermon
Visitation Parish – Mass Schedule
Sacred Heart Church – Saturday Vigil Mass – Virtual Mass – on our Youtube as well as www.mecatholic.org
Sunday Mass – 8:30 a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church – Saturday Vigil Mass – 5 p.m.
Sunday Mass – 10 a.m.
Please go to our website: www.mecatholic.org for Sacramental Information as well as Parish Registration if you are new to town or looking to join a Catholic Church.
The Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
8 Lafayette Road,
Ipswich Mass.
Church services, with Father Christopher Kolentas, are held each Sunday.
Sunday’s Divine Liturgy, with Father Christopher, starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by a weekly sermon. All are welcome to attend.
First Parish Church
Join us for our music filled worship, stay for the message, and refresh your spirit!
Sunday, December 18, Worship Third Sunday of Advent, 10 a.m. 10 Central St and streamed on Facebook, FirstParishChurchManchesterMa. Worship led by Rev. Dr. Llewellyn P. Smith, retired pastor of Mass. U.C.C. congregations in East Milton and West Gloucester and active in our Congregation, singing in the Choir, and chairing and serving on our Education, Nominating, Mission and Executive Committees. Music led by Dr. Herman Weiss, First Parish Choir, Paul Knox, and Rebecca Shrimpton. Children’s Moment (for young and young at heart) by Jeanne Westcott.
Prayers can be requested on our website Prayer Wall, firstparishchurch.org
Monday, Friends of the COA Senior Drop in 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Book Group 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Choir rehearsal 7:30 p.m.
Thursday Spiritual Study Via Zoom 4 p.m.
Christmas Eve 5 p.m. Family Service with a rendition of The Carolers
Christmas Eve 7 p.m. Traditional Candlelight Service for all
Christmas Morning 10 a.m.
Saturday, December 31 from 4 - 6 p.m. Community Wide Burgers and Bingo New Year’s Eve party A fun, festive and light-hearted Burgers and Bingo New Year’s Eve party in the Chapel. The entire community is welcome to this FREE event
St. John’s Church
Worship:
Every Sunday we hold services at 8 and 10 a.m. Child care is available during the 10 a.m service. This Sunday we will have a guest speaker discussing Electric Transportation following the 10 a.m. service.
Our holiday schedule is as follows-
December 24:
3 p.m.- Outdoor Pageant
5 p.m.- Indoor Family Eucharist
8:30 p.m.- Carol Sing-Along
9 p.m.- Candle-Lit Eucharist
December 25 and January 1:
9 a.m.- Holy Eucharist
Quaker Meeting
Quakers of the North Shore worship every Sunday from 10-11 a.m. at the Glen Urquhart School: 74 Hart Street, Beverly Farms, Mass. It is an unprogrammed Quaker Meeting. There is no Pastor (or leader) save the spirit of God in and among us. Our worship is primarily silent. When a worshiper is moved, it may include a brief, spoken ministry offered in a ‘spirit of worship.’ Friends gather together quietly, awaiting the experience of God’s presence.
People in our community hail from the traditional tribal lands of the Pawtucket and Massachusett now called Manchester, Gloucester, Beverly, Ipswich, Rockport, Salem, Lynn and Marblehead. Whether you have worshiped in other Quaker (Friends) Meetings or not, we welcome you to join us. If you are new to Quakers, someone will be happy to talk with you and answer any questions you may have. Send an email to: northshorequaker@gmail.com. First Day School, our Children’s Program, consists of forest walks near the Glen Urquhart School led by Jessica Kagle from the Kestrel Foundation. Blessings To You