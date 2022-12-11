Manchester Town Hall & Police.jpg

The Town’s operating and capital budgets are approved each year at the Annual Town Meeting in the Spring.  Occasionally, supplemental spending is also approved at a Special Town Meeting as was recently done in November.  While voters approve spending, the setting of the tax rate itself happens in late fall after property values are adjusted to reflect up to date fair market values (based on recent sales data) and new construction is added to the Town’s tax base.

A review of the new valuation data and confirmation of sticking with a single tax rate for all properties was undertaken at this past Monday’s Select Board meeting (12/5/22.)  The Assessors, lead by staff member and Principal Assessor Michelle Branciforte, walked through the numbers.  Overall, the total value of all properties comes to just under $3 billion, an increase of 4.7%.  Included in this total is some $20 million in new construction (a few new homes and a significant amount of additions/renovations.) 

