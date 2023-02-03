Project 351

Manchester Essex Middle School Project 351 Ambassadors Anne Stevens and Charlie Athanas show off their certificates.  (Photo Courtesy Manchester Essex School District).

Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin and Principal Joanne Maino are pleased to share that two Manchester Essex Middle School students have been selected to be Project 351 ambassadors. 

Anne Stevens of Essex and Charlie Athanas of Manchester-by-the-Sea will work with Project 351, a non-profit organization that empowers a youth-led movement for change powered by an eighth-grade student representing every city and town in Massachusetts.

