Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin and Principal Joanne Maino are pleased to share that two Manchester Essex Middle School students have been selected to be Project 351 ambassadors.
Anne Stevens of Essex and Charlie Athanas of Manchester-by-the-Sea will work with Project 351, a non-profit organization that empowers a youth-led movement for change powered by an eighth-grade student representing every city and town in Massachusetts.
“Anne and Charlie are quiet leaders who model kindness and compassion to their peers every day simply by being who they are,” said Principal Maino. “Project 351’s focus on giving students a platform for making change and helping them experience the power of their efforts, especially when working with others, is such a valuable experience for our students.”
Anne and Charlie were selected from among all eighth-grade students by their team of teachers and administrators.
They attended a launch day event at Suffolk Downs in Boston.
“I was excited to learn more about Project 351 and what you do as an ambassador. I also was excited to help and serve people in my community,” Stevens said. “My favorite part was going to the Cradles to Crayons giving factory. My group sorted books into different age levels which was fun.”
Athanas added, “Launch Day was amazing. My favorite part of the day was when we went to Suffolk Downs, and worked with Annie’s Kindness Blankets, McLean Hospital, and making items for veterans. It was staggering to learn at the end of the day that only about 350 eighth graders from around the state could positively impact 6,152 people from multiple service projects.”
The students who are selected must display:
Kindness, compassion, humility, and gratitude
Respect for the dignity of all
Diversity of culture, race, heritage, and lived experiences.
Independent workers who also enjoy teamwork
A desire to learn and lead.
Since 2011, 4,492 Ambassadors have positively impacted more than 1.2 million neighbors through unifying state-wide service.
About Project 351
Founded in 2011, Project 351 is a youth-led movement for change powered by an eighth-grade unsung hero selected to represent every city and town in Massachusetts. Ambassadors are selected for an exemplary ethic of service and the values of kindness, compassion, humility, and gratitude.
Project 351 is a nonprofit organization powered by Ambassador leadership and the investment of civic-minded corporations, foundations, individuals, and Project 351 Alumni.