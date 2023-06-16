Town Logo

Over the past several years, the Planning Board has been working to streamline, reorganize and clarify the Zoning By-Law which regulates permitted land uses in Manchester.  This work, which was overdue and was delayed by the COVID 19 pandemic, has resulted in several changes to reorder the By-Law, delete obsolete sections, and update existing sections to make them more easily understood, current, and legally enforceable.