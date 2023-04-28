MBTS Seasonal Use of Water

 

Manchester’s water usage skews dramatically in the summer, driven by extensive residential use of finished water for irrigation.  (Interim MBTS Water Resources Task Force Report)

A family of man-made chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is the subject of relatively new regulations at the state level and may soon come under new federal regulations as the EPA considers new National Drinking Water Standards.  These chemicals have been widely used for non-stick, stain resistant and water proof coatings, for a host of consumer products including cosmetics, industrial uses and firefighting foams.  The manufacturing of certain PFAS was discontinued in the US, but the chemicals may still be found in imported products.   The chemicals are found most everywhere, as products are disposed of and PFAS get into the soil and water, finding its way into our food and water supplies.

While PFAS are ubiquitous – most people in the US and other industrialized countries have concentrations of these compounds in their blood – blood levels have been dropping as the use of PFAS have been discontinued.  A 2015-16 federal study found a 70-82% drop in the general population. While the science is not definitive on the full impacts of these chemicals on humans there are studies that suggest links between exposure to certain PFAS and negative health effects.  

