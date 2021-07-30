Victoria is a sweet and shy momma cat. She likes being near people and will hang out with you, occasionally meowing for attention. You can win her heart with cat treats and gentle petting. Loud noises are not her vibe and she needs some time to adjust to new situations and settings. She's athletic and enjoys a nice window ledge to contemplate the day. If you find it in your heart to give her a chance, Victoria will pay you back a million times over. Want to adopt Victoria? Just fill out an application online at the Cape Ann Animal Aid website.
Pet Of The Week: Sweet Victoria
