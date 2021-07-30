Out And About: What To Do On Cape Ann
Your Guide to Cape Ann Events
Don’t let summer pass you by! There’s so much to enjoy right now, around Cape Ann and beyond. Here are details to get an adventure started right now, right in our backyard.
JULY:
Magnolia
Magnolia Community Farmers Market
Sunday, July 25 | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
$ Free
Brought back for the 2021 season, the Magnolia Community Farmers Market is now in full swing. Come down and enjoy local farmers, purveyors and artisans with a community centered market, driven by its passion to provide local products to local consumers.
Lexington Avenue | Magnolia
Essex
Under the Sea at Essex Public Library
Monday, July 26 | 3 p.m.
Join Miss Frizzle of the Magic School Bus Series. This is a science-based program, all about the ocean, and is best for older children, ages 6 and up. Registration is helpful but not required.
30 Martin Street | Essex
Calendar_Henna.jpg
Manchester
Henna Afternoon at the Library
Wednesday, July 28 | 5-7 p.m.
Come enjoy an afternoon of Henna at the Manchester Library. Mandy is back with Henna. Bring your friends and learn this ancient art of decorating the body with dyed designs.
15 Union St | Manchester
Manchester
Stories and Songs on the Library Lawn
Fridays from July 2 – August 20 | 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy a morning filled with stories and songs! Join Ms. Carol for a fun music-filled and movement story time. Children birth to 8 years and their adult.
15 Union St | Manchester
Calendar_Rockport Farmer.jpg
Rockport
Rockport Farmers Market
Saturdays until October 16| 10 – 1 p.m.
Providing fresh surprises with its roster of vendors offering small-batch locally-produced food at each week’s outdoor market taking place in the heart of downtown Rockport. Taking place on Saturdays until October 16 from 10-1 p.m. It is located at the Rockport Music Parking Lot on 16 Main Street.
16 Main Street | Rockport
Gloucester
The Cape Ann Farmers Market
Thursdays until October 14 | 3- 6:30 p.m.
The Cape Ann Farmers Market at the new Harbor Loop location in Gloucester is taking place every Thursdays from now until October 14from 3-6:30 p.m. The Market provides consumers with fresh and organic nutrient-rich food produced with environmentally benign methods and delivered with a smaller carbon footprint.
Harbor Loop | Gloucester
AUGUST:
Gloucester
Jane Deering Gallery
Thursday August 5 | 6 – 8 p.m.
Enjoy the beautiful new exhibition opening at the Jane Deering Gallery. Opening public reception for There’s a certain slant of light | new paintings by Adin Murray. Murray is well known for his atmospheric paintings of sea and sky. The nine new paintings in this show broaden his subject matter yet continue to portray the beauty and inspiration that nature and light provide.
19 Pleasant Street | Gloucester
Beverly
What’s Under the Tent?
Thursday, August 5th | 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Beverly Bootstraps Thrift Shop is holding a special shopping event in their parking lot.
Under the tent? Lots of fun accessories for men and women including jewelry, bags, scarves, and other unique items. Stop by and celebrate Homecoming with Beverly Bootstraps where all profits are invested back into the community.
198 Rantoul Street | Beverly
FestivalbytheSea_jpg.jpg
Manchester
2021 Festival By The Sea
Saturday, August 7 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
$ Free
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commere’s annual Festival by the Sea is back this year. The community event is a celebration of the things that are synonymous with Cape Ann in the summertime: Art, Music & Food. Booths will be spread throughout downtown Manchester. Your senses will be inspired by the beautiful art, extraordinary live music and the aromas of delicious, local foods.
Downtown | Manchester
Gloucester
Gloucester Stage Company
Sunday, August 8th | 3:30 p.m.
Gloucester Stage Company’s upcoming production, SEARED by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Emmy Award nominee Theresa Rebeck, opens at Windhover Center for Performing Arts in Rockport as part of a collaboration between the two performing arts companies. With direction by Victoria Gruenberg, the talented cast includes Emily Bosco, Matt Monaco, Jordan Pearson, and James Louis Wagner.
257R Granite St. | Rockport
Gloucester Stage Company | gloucesterstage.com
Manchester
Concert at Masconomo Park
Tuesday, August 17 | 6 – 8 p.m.
On Tuesday, August 17, the Manchester COA is offering transportation to Masconomo Park to hear the Cape Ann Big Band, a 375th event. Bring your chair and come down to enjoy the wonderful music, the sea breeze, and the beautiful view. The music starts at 6 p.m.
Masconomo Park | Manchester
Manchester
Manchester Club 166th Anniversary Gala Boat Cruise
Saturday evening, August 14
$60 per person
The Manchester Club’s 116th Anniversary Gala Boat Cruise will set sail aboard the Beauport Princess out of Cruiseport, Gloucester. Tickets are presently available for members and their spouses/significant others with any remaining tickets being made available to guests after August 1. (Members should have received an invite via email on June 7). The event will feature a tenderloin/haddock buffet dinner along with hors d’oeuvres, open bar and dessert. Members are encouraged to please sign up and submit payment early to ensure an accurate head count before opening it up to guests after August 1.
Cruiseport | Gloucester
Gloucester
The Mile Marker Restaurant
Wednesday, August 25| 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
On Wednesday, August 25,the Manchester COA is offering a trip to the Mile Marker Restaurant in Gloucester for a lobster roll lunch. Enjoy freshly shucked, never frozen lobster rolls or try one of their other delicious sandwiches. Situated at the Cape Ann Marina, enjoy the water views while you have lunch. The van will start picking up seniors around 11:30 a.m. Return is expected by 2 p.m.
Call To Arrange Pick Up | Manchester
978-526-7500
Rockport
Rockport New Year’s Ever Summer Sampler at Windover
Sunday evening, August 29
$20 dollars for children, $10 dollars for children ages 12 and under
Rockport New Year’s Eve will present a preview of the 2021 New Year’s Eve celebration Sunday, August 29, at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St. Two groups will appear a Cape Ann and RNYE musical favorite, and the other will be making its first RNYE appearance this year.
257R Granite Street | Rockport
Gloucester
Taste Gloucester Foodie
Taste Gloucester Foodie! Culinary and cultural tours, guests will make their way on foot through the downtown of Gloucester, sampling food from five or six family-owned establishments. Along the way, your dynamic tour guide will provide the backdrop of this 400-year-old city with great stories and interesting facts about the oldest working seaport in America.
17 Harbor Loop | Gloucester
Manchester
Summer Cookout
Tuesday, August 31 | Noon 12 p.m
$7 dollars per Manchester senior citizen
Manchester senior citizens are invited to attend a cookout sponsored in part by the Friends of the Manchester COA on Tuesday, August 31at Tuck’s Point. The menu will include steak tips, chicken kebobs, summer salads, beverage and dessert. Entertainment provided by Davis Bates. Lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. and the cost per Manchester senior citizen is $7. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by August 24
Tucks Point | Manchester