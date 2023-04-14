Welcome to Operation Troop Support (OTS). Our charitable organization is an established 501 (c)(3) that focuses our efforts on helping our deployed troops as well as their loved ones back home. (www.operationtroopsupport.org)
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
Welcome to Operation Troop Support (OTS). Our charitable organization is an established 501 (c)(3) that focuses our efforts on helping our deployed troops as well as their loved ones back home. (www.operationtroopsupport.org)
Established in March 2003, OTS is an organization from Boston’s north shore area that serves our deployed men and women in uniform from across the country. Headquartered in Danvers, MA, OTS has FIVE missions:
Our American Legion and Auxiliary members have been supporting OTS for 10 years. We are grateful for all the donations each year from our members, citizens, and youth of Manchester.
Monetary donations can be made and will go to the postage fund, which is the biggest expense for OTS. Make checks payable to Operation Troop Support co/ Dick Moody, 16 Trinity Street, Danvers, MA 01923.
There will be an OTS Care Package Pack at the Legion on Saturday May 20 starting at 10 a.m. Many hands make for quick work packing the boxes to be mailed out to service members. Public invited. We hope you can participate for a few hours.
PHYSICAL ITEMS NEEDED For SHIPPING: NO GLASS.
These items can be dropped of at the Legion: 14 Church St, Manchester during the week after 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-10 p.m.
FOOD:
TOILETRIES:
The Dollar Stores are great places to obtain these items.
Thank you for your participation in our ongoing, year-round collection.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.