Welcome to Operation Troop Support (OTS). Our charitable organization is an established 501 (c)(3) that focuses our efforts on helping our deployed troops as well as their loved ones back home. (www.operationtroopsupport.org)
Established in March 2003, OTS is an organization from Boston’s north shore area that serves our deployed men and women in uniform from across the country. Headquartered in Danvers, MA, OTS has FIVE missions:
- Sending care packages to our deployed troops
- Supplying our military hospitals both state side and abroad with much needed comfort items
- Spearheading an extensive holiday gift wrapping and distribution program to our military forces
- Coordinating a regional military family support group program
- Generating a public awareness of the sacrifices and needs of the soldiers and their families.
Our American Legion and Auxiliary members have been supporting OTS for 10 years. We are grateful for all the donations each year from our members, citizens, and youth of Manchester.
Monetary donations can be made and will go to the postage fund, which is the biggest expense for OTS. Make checks payable to Operation Troop Support co/ Dick Moody, 16 Trinity Street, Danvers, MA 01923.
There will be an OTS Care Package Pack at the Legion on Saturday May 20 starting at 10 a.m. Many hands make for quick work packing the boxes to be mailed out to service members. Public invited. We hope you can participate for a few hours.
PHYSICAL ITEMS NEEDED For SHIPPING: NO GLASS.
These items can be dropped of at the Legion: 14 Church St, Manchester during the week after 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-10 p.m.
FOOD:
- Cup of soup: ramen, mac & cheese cups, individual cereal packages
- Individual pks. of apple sauce, oranges, peaches, etc.
- Individual cans of tuna, chicken, deviled ham
- Cookies, crackers, peanut butter crackers, pretzels, nuts
- Power bars: beef jerky, granola bars, raisins, pop-corn, cheez-its, fruit snacks, candy, pop tarts
TOILETRIES:
- Toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, body wash
- Sunscreen, insect repellant, skin cream, foot powder, baby powder
- Cotton swabs, individual tissues, sanitizer wipes, band aids
- Disposable razors, deodorant, shave cream (not aerosol)
- Chapstick, Vaseline
- Men and women socks, fleece blankets
- Playing cards, travel games, frisbees
- Word puzzle books, crossword puzzle books, brain teasers
- Current magazines, paperback books, stationary, pens, DVDs
MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS:
The Dollar Stores are great places to obtain these items.
Thank you for your participation in our ongoing, year-round collection.