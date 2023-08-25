On the Waterline

It’s closing in on September, and we’re winding down on the summer season. But that doesn’t mean things are slowing down. In fact, there are many important things in the works for Manchester’s Harbormaster’s office.
Fishermen’s Facility designs are in!
Morss Pier was last updated in 1969 with private donations from Everitt Morss specifically for the fishermen of Manchester. The new facility will meet the changing needs of the fishing industry in Manchester.
The proposed design for the Fishermen’s Facility at Morss Pier will be forwarded to the Select Board for discussion and comment. Thank you to the team at Foth Engineering for their diligence on this design. The original design for the facility had over 40 pilings. The current design has 14 timber pilings, and 10 additional floats.
When completed the facility will support seven fisheries vessels in the area dredged in 2017 and 2018. The addition of this facility provides long-term viability for continued fisheries in Manchester.
The working waterfront continues to contribute to the regional economy as well as being a driver for grant funding from the state. Grant funds received to date have greatly reduced the tax impact on property owners when it comes to infrastructure upkeep and repair in the harbor.
Supporting the fisheries and the new facility helps keep the character of the harbor intact. The centuries long history of support for fisheries was and is vital for coming generations who will benefit from a healthy vibrant Manchester harbor.
Checking in on Tuck’s Point and the Rotunda
Design options for the Rotunda were presented to the Select Board by Foth Engineering. Several options are on the table, some more popular than others! In July the Mass Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) visited the harbor to see two other projects. After viewing those projects, the Harbor Department took the DEP representative to Tuck’s Point for a look at the Rotunda.
Discussion about permitting revealed some good news.
Given the fact that the facility at Tuck’s is now fully licensed it would be very simple to obtain a DEP license to raise the rotunda in its original footprint. Additionally, the use of steel framing which reduces the number of pilings by nearly 50 percent would further speed the process.
Grant funding will be available for the reconstruction phase of the Rotunda and the town will pursue every avenue available.
It is expected the funding will be sought in May of 2024, with potential approval in July of 2024.
Let’s all hope for no strong storms!
Continued development of the Harbor Management Plan
Manchester has experienced tremendous change and growth in use during the last decade. Some of this is driven by internal efforts and much is due to the outside forces of changing demographics in boating and how the boats are used.
The Select board approved nine individuals to serve on an advisory group to help oversee the creation of an appropriate Harbor Management Plan. Members for this group serve on other boards, so there will be representation from a variety of important interests like the Harbor Advisory Committee, Conservation Commission, Planning Board, Stream team. Others include the Shellfish Warden, a marine business owner, a downtown business owner and a lobsterman.
The group will meet with Urban Harbors from UMASS and Coastal Zone Management (CZM) to discuss the process for developing a document for Manchester’s planning needs. The information from this meeting will be used be any town body or waterfront developer to determine what is best for the waterfront.
Note, the plan will probably take about a year to develop and bring to the public for final approval.
The document is not to recommend a development plan for the harbor, but rather be an information center for town boards and councils as well as residents when projects are put forward.
The initial meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, September 7. The meeting time will be posted on the town website and interested residents are always invited to sit in.
Urban Harbors will be the contractor for this project and CZM will participate depending on the type of document the town wants to pursue.
Feel free to reach out with questions.
Safe Boating Courses
There are two options to complete a boating safety education course. The Massachusetts
Environmental Police offers an online Safe Boater course in addition to the traditional classroom-based education course. Go online to the website sign up page today. Anyone going out in boat as a passenger as well as paddle sport enthusiasts are encouraged to take this course. Safe boating isn’t just for sailors and power boaters!
Kayak Rack Spots
There are spots available at Tuck’s Point for kayaks. Residents only, please. Contact the Harbormaster and secure a spot today.
Marine Mammals
A beached whale, dolphin or porpoise should be reported immediately and left alone pending further instruction. Call the NOAA 24-hour Marine Animal Hotline: (866) 755- 6622. Please leave your name and a phone number where you can be reached.
Sea turtles in our region do not typically come ashore unless they are seriously debilitated. Call the 24-hour Marine Animal Hotline: (866) 755-6622.
Seals belong on the beach. It’s normal.
What should you do if you spot a seal on the beach?
Keep people and dogs 150 feet away from the seal.
Does the seal look injured or unhealthy? If so please call (866) 755-6622 or call the Harbormaster. All marine mammals are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. This law makes it illegal to touch, disturb, feed, or otherwise harass marine mammals without authorization.
Harbormaster Hours
We continue our summer office hours at the Harbormaster’s office. From September through November hours are Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Specific hours will vary depending on training, Safe Boating classes and meetings. Feel free to call before coming to the office.
Be vigilant and notify the harbormaster of any missing or off station aids to navigation. The latest Manchester Harbor Rules & Regulations are posted on the Harbormaster website.
Stop by and say “hi,” and don’t forget your lifejacket.