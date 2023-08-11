Off at School and Doing Great

Off at School.jpg
Local students enrolled in college are now returning from their academic year, but now is the time that colleges and universities across the country announce last semester’s successes from local students. We’re happy to see that so many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
At Curry College, John Przesiek of Manchester has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List. Curry College was founded in Boston in 1879 as a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution and is now located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth.
Two Manchester residents— Jackson Strout and Anna Yankee—have been named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College for the spring 2023 semester. Strout is a rising senior majoring in economics and government, and Yankee is a rising junior majoring in environmental studies. To be named to the Dean's List at Hamilton, students must carry a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and have earned an average GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale. Hamilton College is a liberal arts institution located in Clinton, New York where students explore passions through an open curriculum and robust research, internship, and off-campus study opportunities.
At Tufts University, two Manchester residents—Carson Komishane and Brian Ross—were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Tufts University is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States, with a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions.
At St. Lawrence University, Manchester resident Anna Coyne was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester. St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution that leads students to make connections that transform lives and communities, from the local to the global.
At Saint Michael’s College, Essex resident, Benjamin Soulard was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed a minimum of twelve credits of classes with grades and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5. Saint Michael's College is a selective, Catholic college that delivers internationally respected liberal arts together with an innovative Purposeful Learning Program, preparing students for fulfilling careers and meaningful lives.
Moving onto graduation milestones. At University of Massachusetts Amherst, two Essex residents—Brianna Pappas and William Smith—as well as five Manchester residents —Evan Fitzgerald, Isabelle Graves, Natalie Koopman, Isabella Pomeroy, and Dylan Wilson— graduated and received their bachelor’s degrees. Approximately 5,500 students received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the UMass Amherst’s Undergraduate Commencement at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium.