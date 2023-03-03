Students are long into their academic year, but now is the time that colleges and universities across the country announce last semester’s successes from local students. We’re happy to see that so many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
At Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, Chris Siems of Manchester was named to the fall 2022 Dean's List. Dean’s List celebrates and honors students who achieve grade point averages (GPAs) of at least 3.8 (First Honors) and 3.5 (Second Honors) in their previous semester’s work. Siems was named to First Honors for the fall semester.
The University of Massachusetts at Amherst has released its list of local students who have been named to the school’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale. From Essex, the following students have been recognized: Logan Carroll, Abigail Rose Corrao, Travis J Duncan, Madison Katherine Lawler, Sydney Grace Levasseur, Connor Patrick McGrath, Logan P McGrath, Claire Althea O'Brien, Anna Frances Penelope Pennoyer, and Mauryn Tyack. In Manchester, Antonia Katrina Cicala, Aidan James Cunningham, Amelia Katherine Donnellan Valade, Madeline Frances Donnellan Valade, Owen Clifford Donnellan Valade, Andrew Michael Grant, Isabelle Nicole Graves, Elizabeth Yu Xin Graves, Margaret Qiang Graves, Natalie Anne Koopman, Jessie O'Halloran Miller, Olivia Rose Osterman, Beren Jeffrey Schmidt, Bridget Caylee Twombly, Dylan Alexander Wilson, and Genevieve Rose Young.
Charlotte Ward, of Manchester was named to the College of Charleston fall 2022 Dean's List. Ward is majoring in Communication. To qualify for President's List (Highly Distinguished),
students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
Located in the heart of historic Charleston and founded in 1770, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university.
Congratulations to all. Send updates to us at erika.brown@thecricket.com., , ,