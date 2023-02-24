Students are long into their academic year, but now is the time that colleges and universities across the country announce last semester’s successes from local students. We’re happy to see that so many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
At Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, John Przesiek of Manchester was named to the fall 2022 Dean's List. Founded in Boston in 1879, Curry College is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton and offers 24 undergraduate majors in specialized and liberal arts programs, as well as graduate degrees in accounting, business, education, criminal justice, and nursing to a combined enrollment of nearly 2,500 students. The student body consists of 1,700 traditional students and nearly 800 continuing education and graduate students.
Gus Brown from Manchester was named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2022 semester. In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester. William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.
Lelia Heath, of Manchester, earned Dean's List honors at The University of Tampa for the fall 2022 semester. Heath is majoring in Communication Media and Culture BA. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the Dean's List. The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. Known for academic excellence, personal attention and real-world experience in its undergraduate and graduate programs, the University has about 200 programs of study and serves about 11,000 students from 50 states and most of the world's countries.
Collin Jackson of Essex has been named to the Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean's List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester. The University of New England is Maine's largest private university, with two beautiful coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. The school is Maine’s top provider of health professionals and home to Maine's only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts.
Essex’s Benjamin P Soulard, a senior sociology and anthropology major at Saint Michael's College and a graduate of Manchester Essex Regional High School has been named to the Dean's List at Saint Michael's College for the fall 2022 semester. Saint Michael's College, founded in the Catholic intellectual tradition and which recognizes the principles of social justice and compassion, is a selective, fully residential Catholic college in Vermont's Green Mountains. Its closely connected community delivers internationally respected liberal arts and graduate education near Burlington, one of the country's best college towns.
Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, has announced its list of local students who have made Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List at the Beverly school, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below "C," have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester. From Essex, Haley Altieri (Business Management, daughter of Nadine Altieri and Anthony Altieri); Madison Boisvert, (Biology/Biotechnology, daughter of Sarah Boisvert and Ronald Boisvert); Holly Fossa (Nursing, daughter of Wendy Fossa and Joseph Fossa); Luke Gjerde (Biology/Biotechnology, son of Lydia Rundell-Gjerde and Eric Gjerde); Andrew Griffin, (History, son of Nicole Griffin and David Griffin); Alison Reed (Libl Studies/Education, daughter of Kimberly Reed and Sean Reed). From Manchester, Natasha Akerley (Psychology, daughter of Elizabeth Akerley and Edward Akerley) and Eric Lico (Computer Science, son of Arthur Lico).
Manchester’s Molly Machain made Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Eastern Connecticut State University, where nearly 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs. Molly majors in Elementary Education and Liberal Studies. To qualify for Dean's List, full-time students like Molly must complete a minimum of 12 credits in letter-graded courses with an average GPA of 3.5 or higher in the semester.
At the University of New Hampshire, two local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Grace Clark of Manchester earned High Honors. And Chris Karras, also of Manchester, also earned High Honors.
Finnian Carlson of Manchester has made Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Quinnipiac University, which means he earned at least a 3.5 GPA with no grade lower than C. Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, non-sectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,500 students in 110-degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Computing and Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. Quinnipiac is recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review's "The Best 387 Colleges."
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) announced that Max Elwell of the class of 2024 and majoring in Chemical Engineering, was named to the university's Dean's List for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester. A total of 2,069 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI's fall 2022 Dean's List. WPI Dean's List criteria differs from other universities by defining Dean's List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects rather than GPA. WPI, a global leader in project-based learning, is a distinctive, top-tier technological university founded in 1865 on the principle that students learn most effectively by applying the theory learned in the classroom to the practice of solving real-world problems.
Manchester’s Eve Feuerbach and William Mulvaney, both members of the class of 2023, have each made Dean’s List at the College of the Holy Cross for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Based in Worcester, Mass. and founded in 1843, College of the Holy Cross is exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students and among the nation's leading liberal arts institutions.
Manchester’s Corinna Brunning, Samuel Crocker and Maximilian Hahn of the University of Vermont have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. Since 1791, the University of Vermont has worked to move humankind forward. Located in Burlington, Vermont, UVM is a top 100 national research university educating over 14,000 undergraduate students, graduate students, certificate and non-degree students, and M.D. students in the Larner College of Medicine.
Gelsey McCue of Manchester has been named to the Dean's List at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester. Students who earn Dean's List honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. McCue is majoring in Political Science. Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. JMU is one of the nation's leading lights in higher education, where students enjoy engaging relationships with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research.
Sneha Rising, a Lasell University student from Manchester, was named to the Dean's List for superior academic performance in the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.