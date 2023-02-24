Off At School

Leap of Faith

Students are long into their academic year, but now is the time that colleges and universities across the country announce last semester’s successes from local students.  We’re happy to see that so many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:

At Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, John Przesiek of Manchester was named to the fall 2022 Dean's List.  Founded in Boston in 1879, Curry College is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton and offers 24 undergraduate majors in specialized and liberal arts programs, as well as graduate degrees in accounting, business, education, criminal justice, and nursing to a combined enrollment of nearly 2,500 students.  The student body consists of 1,700 traditional students and nearly 800 continuing education and graduate students.

Congratulations to all.  Send updates to us at erika.brown@thecricket.com.