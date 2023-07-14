Off At School

Local students enrolled in college are now returning from their academic year, but now is the time that colleges and universities across the country announce last semester’s successes from local students.  We’re happy to see that so many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:

Eve Feuerbach of Manchester was named to the College of the Holy Cross Spring 2023 Dean's List.  A member of the Class of 2023, Feuerbach was named to the Dean's List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Got some news from a student we should know about?  Email us at news@thecricket.com and we’ll include it here in Off at School and Doing Great.