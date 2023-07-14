Local students enrolled in college are now returning from their academic year, but now is the time that colleges and universities across the country announce last semester’s successes from local students. We’re happy to see that so many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
Eve Feuerbach of Manchester was named to the College of the Holy Cross Spring 2023 Dean's List. A member of the Class of 2023, Feuerbach was named to the Dean's List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher. The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation's leading liberal arts institutions renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition.
George “Gus” Brown of Manchester was named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. Founded in 1693 by the royal charter of King William III and Queen Mary II of England, William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.
Turning our attention to secondary schools, Manchester’s Ellery Welch Received Head of School's List honors for the third trimester of the 2022-2023 academic year at South Hamilton’s Pingree School. Honor Roll is calculated at the end of each trimester on the basis of the grades earned during that trimester only. Students in the top 10% of each class earn High Honors; students in the second 10% of each class earn Honors; students in the third 10% of each class are placed on the Head of School's List. Pingree School is an independent day school serving students in grades 9-12 on Boston's North Shore.
