Off at School and Doing Great

Local students enrolled in college have returned from their academic year, but we continue to receive news from colleges and universities across the country announcing successes by local students. We’re happy to see that so many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
Lilly Marletta of Manchester made the Dean’s List for the academic year last year at Union College. Her major is computer engineering. Located in Schenectady, NY, Union College provides a rigorous, holistic, and immersive liberal education that emphasizes integration, innovation, inclusion, and reflection for every student. Union College issues its Dean’s List just once per year for students who have maintained a 3.5 GPA all year.
Also, with news on local graduation milestones.
Manchester resident William Talleri graduated magna cum laude from Babson College in May, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. William was a Presidential Scholar at Babson and competed on the men's varsity soccer team. He spent his junior year abroad at the London School of Economics. The son of Manchester residents Sarah Whitehead and Jerry Talleri, William now works as an investment analyst for Re:Build Manufacturing, located in Framingham, Massachusetts.
