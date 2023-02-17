Two unrelated topics for this week – our Fire Department vehicles and the status of establishing a Senior Center in Town.

First, fire trucks:  Concerns were recently expressed about the condition of our fire vehicles.  The Town remains ready to respond to emergencies despite a recent breakdown.  Our front-line pumper truck, Engine 1, aided in the fire that resulted in the loss of an Essex house a couple of weeks ago when we had that blast of frigid arctic air.  Water froze inside the pump causing damage to the parts.  The replacement parts have been ordered and the truck should be back in service soon.  In the meantime, Fire Chief Cleary was able to secure a similar pumper as a loaner from Lynnfield.  Thus, the Town’s ability to respond with a front-line pumper is the same as it has been.

