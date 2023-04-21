Nearly a dozen important Town sponsored studies are or are about to be underway.  These studies cover a range of topics, but they all have a direct bearing on future projects for the community and are aimed at improving both the Town’s infrastructure and long-range management of the community.  Here is a brief run-down of the studies.  

Vulnerability Action Plan:  A state grant from the Coastal Zone Management Division is supporting an analysis of the core village area in relationship to sea level rise.  This is a property by property look at how vulnerable existing structures are to flooding from elevated seas and bigger storms.  The resulting report will provide recommendations on how we can better protect this area of town from future flooding.  The next public presentation on this effort will be in mid-May.  The study will be completed by the end of June.  Priority recommendations will be pursued as the next step.

