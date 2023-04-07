To the Residents, Businesses and Abutters of School Street:
To the Residents, Businesses and Abutters of School Street:
This notice has been prepared to inform you of the start of paving operations on School Street. On or around Thursday, April 13, 2023, our Contractor—Nocella Landscaping and Construction, will mobilize and start work. Work will include full sidewalk restoration, milling and reconstruction, resetting castings and curbing, and final paving, all between Central Street and Hidden Ledge Road. The work should be completed in May (weather permitting).
No work will take place on the weekends without prior notice. The work will generally start near Central Street and progress north, first sidewalks and curbing, then milling, reconstruction and final paving.
Before the final paving is completed, the roadway will be milled, have raised castings in the travel-way, and be an active construction site. You should be careful and drive at a reduced speed accordingly. Travel on School Street and access to the schools (Lincoln Street), other side streets and private driveways will be permitted during construction. Alternating traffic and occasional detours may be required as part of the work and Police Details will be onsite. No parking will be permitted on either side of School Street during the construction hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional restrictions may be required at different times to facilitate the work.
The Town appreciates your patience and forbearance during this project. We feel that your cooperation will make this project a success. If you have any questions, or require additional information, please call my office at 978.526.1242.
Charles J. Dam
Director of Public Works
