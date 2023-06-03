Shave to Save 2023_1.jpg

Trey Jackson, the youngest shaved, sits on his mom's lap while Elizabeth Broderick shaves his head.  Dad on left watching.  Other "shavee" is Colleen Enos.

On May 22, the 9th Annual Shave to Save was held at The Village Restaurant in Essex, with almost 20 people shaved their heads.  Shavees ranged from 2 ½ to 84.   This year the event raised almost $4,000. That brings our nine-year total to almost $70,000. 

Chairman of the local fundraiser, Dawn Burnham, said she “is thrilled” with the support this annual event receives, especially from residents and businesses.  All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital for research and support of the families dealing with a child going through cancer treatment.

Shave to Save 2023 Essex
Shave to Save 2023 Kaylee Robertson

Kaylee Robertson mans the tee shirt booth at this year's Shave to Save fundraiser in Essex.  

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.