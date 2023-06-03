Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print and Online Subscription
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
On May 22, the 9th Annual Shave to Save was held at The Village Restaurant in Essex, with almost 20 people shaved their heads. Shavees ranged from 2 ½ to 84. This year the event raised almost $4,000. That brings our nine-year total to almost $70,000.
Chairman of the local fundraiser, Dawn Burnham, said she “is thrilled” with the support this annual event receives, especially from residents and businesses. All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital for research and support of the families dealing with a child going through cancer treatment.
Guests enjoyed a burger or hot dog served by the Essex Lions Club while listening to the music of Ye Olde Mitchells. This year Elizabeth Broderick of Pretty Please Hair Salon and Brendan Broderick of Blades Barbershop did the cutting. As it has done for the last several years, The Village Restaurant hosted this event that—together with the Lions and music and tee shirt sales—ends up feeling like a block party as much as it is an important fundraiser.
“We really are so thankful for their generosity,” said Burnham, who added that sponsors like Iron Tree Service, Andrew Spinney, Costello Construction, Burnham’s Catering, Essex Seafood, Crocker Boat Yard, and the Audette Family are key to making the event a success.
“Finally, our sincere thanks to the crew who helped,” she said. “Krista and Kaylee Robertson, Erin Ricker, Hillary Ball, Abbie Tucker, Carling Audette and Tara Audette.”
For those interested, there is still time to make a donation. Checks may be made out to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and mailed to Shave to Save, c/o Dawn Burnham, P O Box 74, Essex, MA 01920. Online donations may be made at St. Jude’s fundraising website, if you enter the Essex zip code or “Shave to Save” in Essex. Next year’s Shave to Save will be Monday, May 20. Mark your calendars.
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.