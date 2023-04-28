Nina McKinnon

My name is Nina McKinnon and I am seeking your vote and support as a candidate to represent Essex on the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee.  I am running for a School Committee seat to demonstrate my full support of our schools within MERSD.  Education has always been a priority for me, and it is such a value to our community.  My family moved to Essex over 10 years ago and we have enjoyed raising our two children within the community. Last year I joined the MERHS School Council to support our high school’s continued goals for excellence in education. 

I grew up in Beverly Farms and graduated from the University of San Diego with a major in International Relations and a minor in Business Administration.  Returning to the Boston area, the first half of my career was in the retail side of the financial industry at Bank of Boston (now Bank of America) and Fidelity Investments.  Both roles were customer facing and started my path (skills) for relationship building.  Whether it was helping as a bank teller on Hanover Street in the North End or starting estate planning for a High Net Worth individual, I learned the importance that everyone has a voice, and everyone deserves the respect to be heard.  Various life events (e.g., children) pivoted my career to Human Resources and recruiting.  For the last twelve years, I have been supporting the recruitment efforts for the Research and Development teams of various Biotech/Pharmaceutical companies and currently work for a large Pharmaceutical Company.  Working with such a variety of people has enhanced my listening skills, improved my ability to analyze short- and long-term goals, and reinforced a culture of accountability.

