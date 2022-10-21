Watch this space in the Cricket as we introduce, over the next few weeks, the talented staff that have been added to the MERSD system.
Jacqueline Hurley has worked at the preschool and elementary levels as a special education intern, literacy tutor, and reading interventionist. Most recently, she worked at Lake View Elementary and Northport Elementary in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from the University of Alabama.
Kelly Benson is joining middle/high school after seven years in the private healthcare industry. Kelly has worked as a registered nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, Children’s Hospital in Washington, DC, Children’s Hospital in Boston, and Beverly Hospital. Kelly holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Rhode Island.
