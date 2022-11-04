Sheila McAdams |Essex Interim Principal
We are pleased to introduce Sheila McAdams to the MERSD community. Ms. McAdams has extensive experience as a school-level leader, having recently retired as principal of the Winthrop Elementary School in Ipswich, after serving in that role for 14 years. Most recently she held the position of interim principal for Wilmington Public Schools. Ms. McAdams brings high energy, intellect, a collaborative approach, and a proven track record in instructional leadership.
Lori Baker |Essex Teaching Assistant
Lori Baker is a familiar face joining us in a new position. After several years working as a substitute teacher and, most recently, a Reading Teaching Assistant at Essex Elementary, Lori joins us as a member of the Ace Program Team. Her experience supporting students as they cracked the reading code makes Lori a welcome addition to our team.
Danielle Demetri |Essex Grade 5 Classroom Teacher
With a master’s degree from Endicott College in Early Childhood and a second master’s from Lesley University in Counseling, Danielle is excited about this new professional adventure. From SWING, to SAIL, to ACE, Danielle steps into the classroom after spending the last four years working with our most vulnerable populations. Her peers describe her as creative, engaging, and dedicated.
Colleen Shannon |Essex School Adjustment Counselor
Colleen is a licensed clinical social worker who has joined Essex Elementary from The Children’s Place in Arlington, where she has served as Assistant Program Director of Youth and Community Outreach. Colleen has worked as a counselor with children, adolescents, and families for over 20 years and specializes in helping children cope with grief and loss. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Art Therapy from Lesley University and a master’s degree in Social Work from Salem State University. She is an adjunct professor for the Smith College School of Social Work.