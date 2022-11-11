Callie Doane |MMES SAIL TA

Callie is starting her first year as a Teaching Assistant in the SAIL program.   She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports, Fitness, and Leisure Studies.  Prior to being self-employed, she was a preschool teacher in the Sunflower Classroom at Lil’ Sprouts in Essex.  She is thrilled to be a part of the MMES family.

