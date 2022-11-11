Callie Doane |MMES SAIL TA
Callie is starting her first year as a Teaching Assistant in the SAIL program. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports, Fitness, and Leisure Studies. Prior to being self-employed, she was a preschool teacher in the Sunflower Classroom at Lil’ Sprouts in Essex. She is thrilled to be a part of the MMES family.
Lauren Harkins |MMES Sail Teaching Assistant
Lauren is a teaching assistant joining the SAIL program. Lauren is a recent graduate of Westfield State University. She graduated with a bachelor's in both Early Childhood Education Prek-2 and Psychology. Lauren is excited about starting her career at MERSD. She is looking forward to working with her students to help them become confident learners. She couldn’t wait for the school year to begin.
Stephanie Houde |MMES Pre-K Teaching Assistant
Stephanie has been in childcare for the past eight years, working as a nanny. While working as an in-home caregiver, she completed her degree in Early Childhood Education and more recently graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with her Bachelor’s in Psychology with a concentration in child and adolescent development. She has enjoyed helping children navigate their development and providing them with the support they need to create a strong foundation for their future and looks forward to sharing this with you all during the 2022-2023 school year.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.