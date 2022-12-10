Bernie Romanowski Stephen Buckley

The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s new COO Bernie Romanowski (left) and CEO Stephen Buckley. 

There has been a changing of the guard at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, with Stephen Buckley and Bernie Romanowski each assuming the reigns as chief executive officer and chief operating officer, respectively, at the state’s fifth largest Chamber organization.  

Buckley officially started his job this week.  Romanowski began his position last month.