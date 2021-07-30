Essex Shipbuilding Museum

The Essex Shipbuilding Museum received a visit from members of the US Navy’s Surface Warfare Schools Command earlier this month.  Located at the Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, is a "Center of Excellence" for surface warfare.  provides education and training to surface warfare officers and enlisted engineers.  The men journeyed to Essex to get a three-hour tour of the Shipbuilding Museum by Jim Witham, executive director there.

