The Essex Shipbuilding Museum received a visit from members of the US Navy’s Surface Warfare Schools Command earlier this month. Located at the Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, is a "Center of Excellence" for surface warfare. provides education and training to surface warfare officers and enlisted engineers. The men journeyed to Essex to get a three-hour tour of the Shipbuilding Museum by Jim Witham, executive director there.
Naval Visit To Shipbuilding Museum
