A major focus during the crafting of the proposed FY24 budget has been on various options for our public safety operations.  Many changes have occurred recently in each of the three branches – Police, Fire and Harbor – necessitating a new look at ways to continue to provide residents with a high level of service in these important areas.

Public safety staffing poses a particular challenge.  When an employee is out on vacation or sick, we typically need to backfill the position to ensure that sufficient coverage is being provided. For both police and fire the bare bones minimum is two on 24/7.  For the Fire Department, it is much better to have at least three personnel on duty 24/7.  During a house or structure fire at least four are needed to maintain a “2 in/2 out” standard – for every two fire fighters inside a structure on fire, there should be two outside providing support.  Contrast this say with a DPW employee or an administrative position—if these positions are vacant for a few days there is no need to backfill the vacancy.

