The 6th District Congressional Art Show, sponsored by Congressman Seth Moulton and hosted at Montserrat College of Art, will be held from March 16-18 in Montserrat’s main gallery at 23 Essex St., Beverly. This marks the 29th year of this national federal program.
The exhibition and competition are open to students in grades 10-12 in the public or private high schools. Home-schooled students can also take part. Last year, there was a strong showing by students of Manchester Essex Regional High School.
Certificates will be awarded to the winners who will receive scholarships to Montserrat College of Art’s Summer Pre-College Program. The work of the grand prize winner will be sent to Washington DC to hang in the Capitol Building for one year with works from districts. A ceremony to honor winners will be held at the Capitol Building in June. Exhibition is open to public March 16-17 from 3-6 p.m. Reception Saturday, March 18, 3:30-5 pm.
