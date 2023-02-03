Monteserrat

US Congressman Seth Moulton poses with Emma Condon, the winner of last year’s 6th District Congressional Art Show, at Montserrat College of Art.  The show returns in March.  (Courtesy photo)

The 6th District Congressional Art Show, sponsored by Congressman Seth Moulton and hosted at Montserrat College of Art, will be held from March 16-18 in Montserrat’s main gallery at 23 Essex St., Beverly.  This marks the 29th year of this national federal program. 

The exhibition and competition are open to students in grades 10-12 in the public or private high schools. Home-schooled students can also take part.  Last year, there was a strong showing by students of Manchester Essex Regional High School.

