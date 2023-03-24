Montserrat College of Art and Congressman Seth Moulton are proud to announce the winners for this year’s Sixth District Congressional High School Art Competition and Show. This year’s event included the work of 118 students from 24 different schools across the district. The 2023 Grand Prize winner is Sadie Bucco of Danvers High School. Her winning piece, Continued In My Reflection, will be sent to Washington, DC where it will hang in the Capitol building for one year alongside the winners from other Congressional districts across the country.
An award ceremony for the winners was held on Saturday, March 18 at Montserrat’s Hardie Building, in Beverly. The winning work and honorable mentions were presented with a citation from Congressman Moulton and awarded varying levels of scholarship to Montserrat’s Summer Pre-College Program.
The full list of winners includes:
Sadie Bucco, Danvers High School
Amelia Hill, Bedford High School
Dejonay Kelly, Lynn Classical High School
Andrew Jones, Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
Academy at Penguin Hall, Ashley Shell
Amesbury High School, Mackenzie Casto
Beverly High School, Sophia Gallo
Billerica Memorial High School, Herin Lee
Covenant Christian Academy, Rose Callahan
Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Tanisha Masud
Georgetown High School, Talia Mendola
Gloucester High School, Allie Nicastro
Lynn English High School, Christina Tran
Lynnfield High School, Roxanne Beatrice
Manchester-Essex Regional High School, Clara Grant
Marblehead High School, Virginia Guy
Masconomet Regional High School, Vanessa Basame
North Andover High School, Brooklyn Kennedy
Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Neahla White
Reading Memorial High School, Sara Leclaire Le
Rockport High School, Grace Englis
Salem High School / Acorn Gallery School of Art, Jessica Valatka
Tewksbury Memorial High School, Marissa B. Toutpuissant
Wilmington High School, Julia Kane
Academy at Penguin Hall: Jasmine Batistini
Bedford High School: Marlowe Tilney
Beverly High School: Katie Jutras
Billerica Memorial High School: Gianna Nalumansi, Shawn Powers
Danvers High School: Tristan Hanson, Malena May
Gloucester High School: Aidan Kull, Alexia Mateo, Brady Sullivan
Hamliton-Wenham Regional High School: Eugene Ahn, Sydney Amero
Lynn Classical High School: Amy Matul, Amicak Shacklewood
Lynn English High School: Lidia Robles
Lynnfield High School: Zoe Sipcic, Kimberly Staffier
Manchester-Essex Regional High School: Quinn Everett Brady, Alana Martinetti
Marblehead High School: Brooke Sherman
Masconomet Regional High School: Jenna Lindsay, Haley Seratino
North Andover High School: Marielle Hope Barrios, Colby Muse
Peabody Veterans Memorial High School: Victor Dacosta, Matthew Vasquez
Reading Memorial High School: Madeline Dillon, Megan McLaughlin
Rockport High School: Lauren O’Connor, Lily Christopher
Tewksbury Memorial High School: Junissa Sophon
Wilmington High School: Emily Gray
