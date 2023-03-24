Congressional Art Show

Grand Prize winner Sadie Bucco of Danvers poses with Congressman Seth Moulton and Montserrat's Interim President Brian Pellinen.

(Courtesy Photo)

 GraVoc Inc.

Montserrat College of Art and Congressman Seth Moulton are proud to announce the winners for this year’s Sixth District Congressional High School Art Competition and Show. This year’s event included the work of 118 students from 24 different schools across the district. The 2023 Grand Prize winner is Sadie Bucco of Danvers High School. Her winning piece, Continued In My Reflection, will be sent to Washington, DC where it will hang in the Capitol building for one year alongside the winners from other Congressional districts across the country.

An award ceremony for the winners was held on Saturday, March 18 at Montserrat’s Hardie Building, in Beverly. The winning work and honorable mentions were presented with a citation from Congressman Moulton and awarded varying levels of scholarship to Montserrat’s Summer Pre-College Program.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.