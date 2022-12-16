The Manchester Essex Regional School District and Superintendent Pam Beaudoin wish to share the results of a study into long-term options for Essex Memorial Elementary School.

Steve Habeeb, President of Habeeb & Associates, and Project Manager Tom MacLeod presented the study to the School Committee on Nov. 15.

